TIMOTHY DALE LEE, 62, of Salt Rock, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home. He was the son of the late Alvin "Red" and Eva Mae Lee. He is survived by his wife, Patty Gill Lee; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Katrina Lee, all of Salt Rock; sister, Annette (Roger) McComas; brothers, Danny (Sharon) Lee, Anthony (Vicki) Lee and Stacy (Kim) Lee; mother-in-law, Nancy Gill and the late Dewey Gill; sister-in-law, Melissa Gill; brother-in-law, Greg (Jean) Gill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who he dearly loved. He was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Church of Salt Rock, where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir leader and trustee. Tim dearly loved his church family, especially the children. He served as a volunteer fireman and paramedic with the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a Cub and Boy Scout leader. He was formerly employed by CSX and Advantage Power Equipment of Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Gideon's International or Hospice of Huntington. We would like to thank HIMG Oncology, Hospice of Huntington, his sister, Annette, and sister-in-law, Melissa, for their wonderful care. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Mount Calvary Church by Pastor Robbie Holton. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019