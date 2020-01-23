Home

PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
TIMOTHY RAY HODGES, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Marie Goldcamp-Hodges, died Jan. 18. He retired from the Kentucky Farm Bureau. He requested no service. He also requested people to spend time with their loved ones, and his children would like notes of memories. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Joseph High School or Flyer Club Sports at 912 S. 6th St., Ironton, OH 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
