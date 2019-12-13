|
TIMOTHY SCOTT COUNTS, 56, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 29, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Bill and Lois Counts. He was an employee of Camden Park for 17 years. He is survived by his wife Martha Counts; a brother, Allen (Chrissy) Counts of Proctorville, Ohio; a nephew, Preston Counts; a niece, Ashley (Marty) Lankas; great-nephew Levi Lankas; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews, including two special nephews, Serghei and Aleksei Vardaci. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019