|
|
TIMOTHY SCOTT JOHNSON, 47, of Milton, went home to his heavenly Father on Dec. 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving mother, Brenda Kinder Keaton; a loving sister, Amy (Michael) Sarver; a niece, Emily (Brett) Sergent; a nephew, Zack Sarver; and a great-niece, Harper Sergent. A memorial service will be held at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dickie Jobe on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019