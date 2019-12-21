The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
TIMOTHY SCOTT JOHNSON

TIMOTHY SCOTT JOHNSON, 47, of Milton, went home to his heavenly Father on Dec. 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving mother, Brenda Kinder Keaton; a loving sister, Amy (Michael) Sarver; a niece, Emily (Brett) Sergent; a nephew, Zack Sarver; and a great-niece, Harper Sergent. A memorial service will be held at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Dickie Jobe on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
