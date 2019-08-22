The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
TINA LOIS VIERS PRINCE

TINA LOIS VIERS PRINCE, 61, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away August 19, 2019, in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. She was born October 13, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Fred Viers and Ileta Hoosier. She was preceded in death by her father and her stepfather, Bill Willis. Tina is survived by her mother; her husband, Alphery Prince; her children, Jake Robertson and Brandi Gilkerson; two stepsons, Kevin and Brian Prince; two stepdaughters, Alphrena Prince and Glenna Weber. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Makala, Justin, Karli, Kadin, Kaylee, Jaxon and Kinley; three brothers, Ernie Willis (Susie), Scott Willis and Tim Willis (Angie); along with several nieces and nephews. Tina was a schoolteacher for 32 years in Wayne County, W.Va. By her request, she will be cremated by Tri-State Cremation Society and there will be no services. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
