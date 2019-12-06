|
TOM FIFE, 76, formerly from Barboursville, W.Va., passed away at home in Massanutten, Va., on November 4, 2019. Internment was at Mount Oliveret Cemetery in McGaheysville, Va., on November 7, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1942 in Cabell County, W.Va., son of the late John T. and Cassa Wilkinson Fife. He was preceded in death by his twin brother John Fife and step-son Chris Brown. He is survived by his wife, Joy Fife and step-son Peter Brown of Massanutten, Va.; daughter Debbie Fife Jackson and her husband Jason; grandchildren Madalein and Avery Jackson of Huntington, W.Va., son Thomas W. Fife and grandchildren Connor and Claire of Tyrone, Ga., and step-son Tom Brown and wife Heidi of Augusta, Ga. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School, class of 1960, Marshall University and James Madison University.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019