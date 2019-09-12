|
|
TOM LAKE, 75, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 25, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Hugh Virgil and Barbara Ann Waddell Lake. His in-laws, Orville and Marguerite Roach, also preceded him in death. He was a US Army veteran and retired from INCO. Survivors include his wife, Ann Roach Lake; two sons, Greg Lake (Lori Pruitt) of Huntington, Chris and Kendra Lake of Concord, N.C.; one granddaughter and her husband, Amanda and Houston Hinson of Oakboro, N.C., and one great-granddaughter, Ella Jade Hinson; two cousins, Jerry Lake and Larry Cartmill. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Barboursville Park Shelter No. 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019