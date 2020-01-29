|
TOMIE HATFIELD, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Robert Hatfield and Rev. Ray Vance. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. He was born June 26, 1932, in Cabell County, a son of the late Ben Hatfield and Lizzie May Hatfield. He retired from CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Godfrey Hatfield, his second wife, Diana Diaz Hatfield, and his son, Danny. He is survived by two daughters, Nada Marz of Tallahassee, Fla., and Dianna Caldwell of Salt Rock, W.Va.; three sons, Terry Hatfield of Conyers, Ga., Billy Hatfield of Columbus, Ohio, and Benjamin Hatfield of Branchland, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020