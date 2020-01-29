The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TOMIE HATFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TOMIE HATFIELD


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TOMIE HATFIELD Obituary

TOMIE HATFIELD, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Robert Hatfield and Rev. Ray Vance. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. He was born June 26, 1932, in Cabell County, a son of the late Ben Hatfield and Lizzie May Hatfield. He retired from CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Godfrey Hatfield, his second wife, Diana Diaz Hatfield, and his son, Danny. He is survived by two daughters, Nada Marz of Tallahassee, Fla., and Dianna Caldwell of Salt Rock, W.Va.; three sons, Terry Hatfield of Conyers, Ga., Billy Hatfield of Columbus, Ohio, and Benjamin Hatfield of Branchland, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TOMIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now