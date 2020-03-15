|
TOMMY REXEL (T.R.) WICKLINE, 98, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside at Wyngate Assisted Living Facility on Friday, March 13, 2020. T.R. was born on December 22, 1921, to Manuel Neff Wickline and Ida May Cline Wickline (Russell) at home in Mohawk, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Hammond Wickline (California); one sister, Lahona Wickline Ruby (Walbride, Ohio); and son-in-law, Denny Humrichouser (Davenport, Fla.). He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lena Imogene Blankenship Wickline; they were married on September 4, 1948; two daughters, Melody Wickline Humrichouser of Davenport, Fla., and Teresa Wickline Dailey (Stephen) of Huntington; five grandchildren, Denise Humrichouser of Columbus, Ohio, Greg (Betsy) Humrichouser of Indianapolis, Ind., Brian Humrichouser of Bangkok, Thailand; loving grandchildren and caregivers, Sarah Dailey Short (Gary) of Huntington, Jessica Dailey Haas (Scott) of Barboursville; seven great-grandchildren, Courtney Short Prudhomme (Marcus) of Kinder, La., Bryce Hayton of Columbus, Ohio, Raegan Elizabeth Haas of Barboursville, Marlee Rebecca Haas of Barboursville, Morgan, Rilynn and Merritt Humrichouser of Indianapolis, Ind.; three great-great-grandchildren, Eli and Jay Prudhomme of Kinder, La., and Ariella of Columbus, Ohio. T.R. is a United States Navy Veteran serving from 1940-1946 and is the last Pearl Harbor Survivor in the state of West Virginia. He served aboard the USS Maryland (BB46) on the day of December 7, 1941, as an Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class, then during the attack as a firefighter keeping the burning oil off the ship. He continued to serve in nine more major battles during World War II. He worked for Gulf Oil as a tank truck driver and retired on December 17, 1978. He was a faithful member of Riverview United Methodist Church (Harmony) for over 62 years, teaching the adult Sunday school class for over 49 of those years. He was an active member in the Altizer community, teaching Boy Scouts, leading youth groups, an active committee member and a choir member. He was an avid gardener, wood worker and loved his family dearly. He loved to talk about the Bible and leading others to Jesus. Services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, with full military honors conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. The family would like to thank Kayla, Sandy and the entire nursing and resident staff at Wyngate for their loving support during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his honor to the . Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary.