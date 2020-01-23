|
TONJA MOORE, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. January 24, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Johnny Gue officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. She was born December 31, 1971, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Alice Gue Ferguson. She was an employee at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie Gue, a great-grandmother, Bertha Gue, an aunt, Julia Hodgson, and two nephews, David and Christopher Adkins. She is survived by her husband, John Moore; three sons, Josh, Aaron and Heath Moore; three sisters, Angie (Lyndon) Johnson, Devona (Ron) Kingery and April (Ronnie) Gue; her granddog, Soda; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020