In Loving Memory
TORRI MaKENNA SMITH
08/02/1993 - 04/03/2020
TORRI MaKENNA SMITH, 26, passed away on 04/03/2020 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Torri was born in Huntington, W.Va., on 08/02/1993. She is survived by her mother, Chasity Skeens-Smith, and stepfather, George Morgan; stepbrother, Brandon Morgan; grandmother, Sarah Skeens and Michael Legge; aunt, Machala, and uncle, Jared Hunter; cousin, Rhett Hunter; great-aunts, Janice Parsons, Ruby Dean and Anice Toppins; great-uncles, David Toppins, Dencil Dean and Henry Toppins; as well as her father, Troy Smith, and stepmother, Heather Smith; stepsisters, Brandie, Tyra, Makiah and Lyric Smith; grandparents, Larry Smith and Deborah Thompson-Smith; and uncle, Michael Smith, and aunt, Ethel Turner; plus many more family members and friends. She was loved and cherished by so many. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held for family at her home in Huntington, W.Va. We will gather for dinner in her honor, share special memories, release balloons setting her spirit free to fly high while watching over the ones she held dear. We love everyone that's reached out and thank you for the abundance of prayer. May we put her to rest enveloped in all of the love we have for her. Torri MaKenna, you will be remembered and loved throughout time.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020