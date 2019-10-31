|
TRACY MENNIS GARTIN, 49, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, husband of Betty Gartin of Milton, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a memorial service 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington, on the fifth floor. The family requests attendees bring a covered dish to share if possible. If there are any changes, it will be posted on the Facebook accounts of immediate family members. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019