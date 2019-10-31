Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for TRACY GARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRACY MENNIS GARTIN

Send Flowers
TRACY MENNIS GARTIN Obituary




TRACY MENNIS GARTIN, 49, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, husband of Betty Gartin of Milton, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a memorial service 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Westview Manor, 601 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington, on the fifth floor. The family requests attendees bring a covered dish to share if possible. If there are any changes, it will be posted on the Facebook accounts of immediate family members. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TRACY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -