TRESSIE D. ISAACS, 77, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was a Christian, homemaker and devoted wife of 42 years to her husband Howard Isaacs, whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her parents Vern and Velma Garten Lucas; siblings Jean Conn, Lucille Nichols, and Gary Lucas; and husband Lionel Adkins. She is survived by her husband Howard of West Hamlin, W.Va.; sons Jerome (Teresa) Adkins of Alkol, W.Va., Warren Adkins of West Hamlin, W.Va., Lionel (Tina) Adkins of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren Jade, Erin, Lucas, Erica and Noah; sister Sybil Bogdanski; dear friend Betty Midkiff; a host of nephews, nieces and friends. Tressie had a passion for cooking and loved sharing it with others. She will be loved and missed by many. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin with Rev. Charles "Chuck" Adkins, Rev. Brandon McClure and Kevin Workman officiating. Burial will follow at Sloan-Triplett Cemetery, Pleasant View. W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019