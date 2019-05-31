The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
TROY EDWIN COCHRAN, 64, of Ona, passed away May 26, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1954, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late Ballard Troy Cochran and Betty Helen Adkins Cochran. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Bennett David Cochran. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Cochran; one daughter, Troie Michelle Cochran; three stepchildren, Katie Diamond, Kenneth and Chris Riffe; special brother-in-law, Clyde and Judy Christian; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Randy Fowler and Areta and Rick Coyner; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Don Hager Jr. and Sue Hager, Earl Dean and Kathy Cochran; grandchildren, Stormie, Jazmine, Harlie, and Christian Cochran, Dixie Suttle; Sherry, mother of Travis Berry, Kenneth Berry, and Bobbi Carter; step-grandchildren, Chrissy Riffe, Jodi Diamond, Austin Diamond and Jarrod Diamond; great-grandchildren, Ethan Antemon, Chloe Riffe, Jace McCoy, Brayden Berry, Gunner Berry, and Logan Diamond. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Jeff Dailey. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019
