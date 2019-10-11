|
|
TYLER BLAKE KISSINGER, 22, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on November 26, 1996, in Cabell County, a son of Patrick Allen Keenan II and Misty Jane Kissinger. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Michael Smith. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Hailie Smith; maternal grandmother, Darlene Kissinger; paternal grandmother, Darleen Childers; paternal grandfather, Patrick Keenan; uncle, Bruce Childers; aunt, Nancy Adkins; and a host of cousins and other family and friends. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019