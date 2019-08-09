Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Chapel
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Chapel
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV
TYLER ZHEA ASBURY


1999 - 2019
TYLER ZHEA ASBURY, 19, of Lavalette, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Brother Danny Trautwein officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born on December 14, 1999, in Huntington, a son of Steven Eric Asbury of Huntington and Jennifer Marie Morgan of Savage, Minn. Tyler worked as a stockman for Best Buy. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes as well as hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities. He also enjoyed PC gaming as well as building gaming computers. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend and the love of his life, Ashleigh Pierce; one brother who was also his best friend, Eric Curtis Asbury of Lavalette; sister, Erica Halle Crockett of Lavalette; paternal grandparents, Darrell and Sharon Asbury of Lavalette; maternal grandparents, Philip and Patricia Morgan of Milton; maternal great-grandmother, Judy Morrison of Wayne; paternal great-grandmother, Minnie Estep of Lavalette; niece, Aubree Skye Asbury; nephew, Curtis Blake Asbury; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, George and Eileen Asbury, Edward Warren and Naman Morrison. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
