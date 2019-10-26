|
REV. MR. TYSON LEWIS HOPE, 89, of Culloden (formerly of Belle, W.Va., and Logan, W.Va.) passed away on October 16, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington after a long illness. He was born on November 21, 1929 and was reared by adoptive parents, James and Mary Hope of Chester County, S.C. After serving in the United States Air Force, he graduated from Presbyterian College and Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia. As a Presbyterian minister, he served churches in Florida, North and South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, before retiring in 1995. After retiring, he briefly returned to his farming roots, raising cattle and rabbits in Tennessee. Always willing to help those in need, Rev. Hope participated in many volunteer efforts including co-founding an ambulance service in Belmont, N.C., working with a Suicide Prevention Hot Line in Gaston County, N.C., assisting in the Disaster Relief efforts of the former Greenbrier Presbytery in West Virginia and many other acts of kindness in communities where he lived and served churches. He was blessed with a quirky sense of humor and a fierce loyalty to family and friends. Rev. Hope is survived by his "Sweetie" of 58 years, wife, Ruby Sloan Hope, and children, Willa Hope Farley of Culloden, John Benson "JoBe" Hope and wife, Kellie of Culloden, and Emily Hope Stigall of Eleanor. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren and favorite people, Olivia Hope Hayes and husband, Benjamin of Greensboro, N.C., Ian Hope and wife, Sarah Carson of Austell, Ga., and John Tyson "J.T." Hope of Culloden. Additionally he is survived by nieces and nephews on both sides of the family and friends he considered family all over the country. Rev. Hope has been known to many young people as Papa Hope or Granddaddy in churches he served or by friends of his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by many and stories about him will survive for generations. A memorial service is scheduled to be held at First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, W.Va., on November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors at the church for an hour prior to the service. The service will be performed by FPC staff and friends The Rev. Dr. Robert Newman, The Rev. Glenn Coleman and Mary Odin as well as Rev. Hope's niece, Robbie Arnold of Hermitage, Pa. The Hope family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Rev. Hope's memory to Columbia Theological Seminary, 701 S. Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30030 or to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. You may send condolences to the family to www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019