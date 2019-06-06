Home

V. JUNE EDWARDS

V. JUNE EDWARDS, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home. She was born June 23, 1930, in Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late George C. and Mary Elizabeth Perego Bradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, E. Eddie Edwards; three brothers; four sisters; and son-in-law, Robert Dalton. She is survived by her three children, Joyce Ann Dalton, Dotty Hager and Ted E. Edwards; one sister, Mary "Tug" Martin; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Rome Church of Christ. June married her childhood sweetheart and raised a family together. She devoted her life to her family and her church; she was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. She was also known to give the best hugs, enjoyed spending time in her kitchen and her garden, loved dogs, playing cards and quilting. She also taught children's Bible class and volunteered countless hours to benefit Christian education. June was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville, Ohio, by her grandson, Dr. Grant B. Dalton. Entombment will follow. No visitation will be held. A dinner will also be held following the service at Rome Church of Christ, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
