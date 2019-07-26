Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for VALERIA NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALERIA RONNETTE NELSON

Send Flowers
VALERIA RONNETTE NELSON Obituary




VALERIA RONNETTE NELSON, 50, of Huntington, wife of Ondre Nelson, died July 22. She was an employee of Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Real Life Christian Center Church, 2511 9th Ave., Huntington; burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VALERIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries