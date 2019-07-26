|
VALERIA RONNETTE NELSON, 50, of Huntington, wife of Ondre Nelson, died July 22. She was an employee of Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, Real Life Christian Center Church, 2511 9th Ave., Huntington; burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019