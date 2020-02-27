|
VALERIE DENISE NIBERT, 45, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born December 19, 1974, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Iris Lou Erwin Smith of Barboursville and the late Jerry Ray Smith. She was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Crawford. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Tori (Matthew) Hatton of Granite Falls, N.C., and Annalise Nibert of Barboursville; three sisters, Pam (Stan) Kirk of Barboursville, Kathy (Mike) Anselmi of Florida and Lisa (Mike) McCollum; one brother, Jamie Rolfe of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Willow Nibert and Brynlee Hatton; two nieces, Jeri Denise Kirk and Delaney Kirk; one nephew, Blane Anselmi; and two special friends, Angie Harr and Caryn Smith. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Valerie was loved by many and made friends with everyone. She will be greatly missed. Her request was for everyone to wear blue at her funeral services.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020