







VALLIE MAE POSTON, 81, of Ironton, Ohio, and formerly of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio. Born January 16, 1938 in Huntington, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Mary Dempsey Harless. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Lee, Katherine Sparks, and Betty Jo Bradley; two brothers, Ralph and Fred Harless; and the father of her children, Edward Wilford Poston. She was a hairdresser and a member of 7th Street Baptist Church of Portsmouth, Ohio. Survivors include three daughters, Beth and Rich Scarberry of Portsmouth, Ohio, Kimberly and Jeffrey Fout of Waterloo, Ohio, and Deborah Poston of Ironton, Ohio; four brothers, Delbert, William, Junior and Charles Harless; six grandchildren, Megan Campbell, Bradley Campbell, Jeffrey B. Fout, Andrew Stoup and Stacey Edward Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Helen Rose Cooper, Branden Fout, Olivia Dean and Collin Cooper; and her dear sweet friend and caretaker, Teresa Dean. Funeral services will be conducted noon Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Lisa Lore officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary