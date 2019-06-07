The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Ceredo
VANGIE PARSONS
VANGIE COPLEY PARSONS

VANGIE COPLEY PARSONS

VANGIE COPLEY PARSONS Obituary




VANGIE COPLEY PARSONS, 91, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center on June 5, 2019. She was born February 15, 1928, in Fort Gay, W.Va., a daughter of Roy Copley and Martha Copley Copley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Emma Robinson, Macie Copley, A.B. Copley and Thomas Copley. Vangie leaves behind to cherish her memory: her sister, Violet Miller; and her special friends, Wilma June Shirley and Syd Hanson. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Pastor Mike Dillon officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 7, 2019
