VEDA FOND HATFIELD, 90, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away February 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 24, 1929, in Braxton County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tom and Vina Beam Godfrey. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Okey Hatfield. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Boyce Thompson of Salt Rock; four sons and daughters-in-law, Frankie and Debbie Hatfield of Salt Rock, Alan and Darlia Hatfield of Wayne, Mike and Bev Hatfield of Salt Rock, and Gary and Celia Hatfield of Salt Rock; nine grandchildren, Matthew Thompson, Holly (Greg) Parsons, Marcie (Jason) Simms, Keith (Jennifer) Hatfield, Mikey Hatfield, Cherie Collins, Monica Hatfield, Natisha (Bobby) Tooley, Amber (Mason) Stephens; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Margie Childers; and her hairdresser of 33 years, Karen Holley. Other than the love she had for her family, her other loves were for reading, fishing and her cat, Sissy. She often read a romance novel or western book each day, which kept her mind sharp for family storytelling. She enjoyed years of fishing the many lakes and streams of West Virginia, and often out-fished most of the people around her. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Robert Hatfield and Rev. Jackie Walker. Burial will be in Hatfield Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020