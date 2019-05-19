The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
MRS. VELIA ODILIA MOTT, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., va al cielo on March 6, 2019, in San Francisco, Calif. Born in Caldera, Chile, she was the wife of the late B.H. "Buddy" Mott Jr., President of B.H. Mott & Sons Inc. A devoted wife, mother and friend, she was active in many local charities and civic groups. Tennis was her passion. A vivacious and gracious presence, a lover of dance, music, art and literature, her intelligence equaled her beauty. She touched all those who knew her because her love of life exuded from her being. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Mott Smith and Cynthia Mott; granddaughters, Hilary Smith and Natalie Smith; brother, Pete Vera; sister, Edith Stocker; plus many family members in the United States, Chile and Argentina. Please join her family in a celebration of her life. A memorial service will be held at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion on May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jacque Compton of Central Christian Church officiating. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
