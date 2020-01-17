|
VELMA ELLEN SMITH AUFFANT, 87 years old, passed away early Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, W.Va. Velma was born on October 4, 1932, to the late Carter Joseph Smith Sr. and Rosemond Edmunds Smith of Milton, W.Va. Velma was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Juan Auffant Sr., and her son, Steven Richard "Rick" Auffant Sr., as well as eight brothers, Wilson, Mark, Henry, Carter, Roy, Ellis, Gary and Darrell, and three sisters, Wanda Carol, Vivian and Alma. Velma is survived by one sister, Mary Clagg Hurt (Bud), and one brother, Don Smith (Shirley); son, Juan (Johnny) Auffant Jr.; son, Joseph Auffant (Glenda); daughter, Sonia Auffant Perry (Tom); eight grandchildren, Zachary Perry (Christie), Jessica Auffant Ferguson (Colton), Alison Auffant Gundy, Zebulon Perry (Daniella), Caitlin Perry Riffle (TJ), Steven Auffant Jr. (Amanda), Aaron Auffant (Andrea), Jonathan Auffant (Deanna); and nine great-great-grandchildren, Dylan, Aria, Kayla, Ryan, Blake, Elliott, Isla, Corvin and Winston. Service will be held at noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., with family visiting one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery. Velma's family would like to thank Cabell Health Care for their kindness and care. She will be missed and remembered most among family, friends and caregivers for her always "sassy" character.