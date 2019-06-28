|
VELMA JANE CLAY, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born April 14, 1936, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Anita Brunty Ferguson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie, daughter, Teresa, and son, Bernie Ray. She is survived by her children, Loretta, Randy and Robert; grandchildren, Davonna, Courtney, Tosha, Walker, Jamie, Logan, Scottie, Brian, Audrey, Britney, Chelcia, Jazmyn, Johnathon, Veronica; and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 28, 2019