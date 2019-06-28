Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VELMA CLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VELMA JANE CLAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VELMA JANE CLAY Obituary




VELMA JANE CLAY, 83, of Branchland, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born April 14, 1936, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Anita Brunty Ferguson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie, daughter, Teresa, and son, Bernie Ray. She is survived by her children, Loretta, Randy and Robert; grandchildren, Davonna, Courtney, Tosha, Walker, Jamie, Logan, Scottie, Brian, Audrey, Britney, Chelcia, Jazmyn, Johnathon, Veronica; and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now