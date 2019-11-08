|
|
VELMA O. McCOY, 99, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Grayson Assisted Living. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Velma was a retired employee with Owens-Illinois Glass Co. and a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. She was born on April 20, 1920, in Helen, W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Mary Spencer Barr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Woodrow McCoy, and a son, Dennis McCoy; six brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her sons, Ronnie and Carolyn McCoy and Butch and Debbie McCoy; daughter-in-law, Patty McCoy; nine grandchildren, Tracy and Stephanie McCoy, Toby and Nancy McCoy, Travis and Heather McCoy, Kelley and Darryl Maynard, Kevin and Angie McCoy, Brandon and Brianna McCoy, Chris and Lana McCoy, Jon and Claire McCoy and Lauren McCoy; eleven great-grandchildren, Kiley, Ainsley, Alan, Charlie, Byron (Carley), Garret, Rylan, Shylah, Maks, Lorelei and Hunter; one sister, Patty Hayton; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019