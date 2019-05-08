







VELOIS "WHIT" KEEFER, 88, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born January 6, 1931, in Whiting, Ind., a son of the late Pearl A. and Edna Hensley Keefer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Keefer. Whit was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. He was a proud graduate of Milton High School and Marshall University, where he earned his Master's Degree. Whit served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict and worked with youth in Cabell County and Kent County, Md., as a teacher and administrator. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Lucille Rasnick Keefer; two daughters, Cynthia Keefer of Huntington and Jamie Greenfield and her husband Neil of Dublin, Ohio; grandson, Michael Greenfield of Dublin, Ohio; and nephew, Matthew Keefer and his wife Linda of Barboursville. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Vernon Wallace and Pastor Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019