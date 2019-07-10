|
VERLIN MICHAEL "MIKE" PEYTON, 69, of Milton, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 23, 1949, in Milton, a son of the late Stanley and Mary Davis Peyton. Mike is survived by his son, Michael Allen (Chrystina) Peyton of Milton; two grandchildren, Owen and Alyssa Peyton; three sisters, Carolyn Sue (James) Earl of Kenova, Geseil (Robert) Klinestiver of Milton and Teresa Lewis of Milton; one brother, Timothy (Brooke) Peyton of Milton; companion, Edna Thomasson of Milton; and several nieces and nephews. Mike loved his dog, Duke, and had a tremendous sense of humor. Funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton, with Evangelist Lisa Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 10, 2019