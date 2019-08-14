|
VERNON LEON ELLIS, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Hatfield Miller Ellis, died Aug. 9. He retired from the C&O/CSX Railroad. There will be a memorial service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Beulah Baptist Church, County Road 411, Proctorville, Ohio. Everyone will be invited to share a story. No flowers are necessary, but pictures would be welcomed. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019