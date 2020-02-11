|
VESTA KATHLEEN PAULEY, 65, of Wayne, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 15, 1954, at Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alvra and Genevieve Parsons Adams. She was a former supervisor for GC Services. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Tonya Adams, and brothers Tommy Toler and Ray Toler. Survivors include a son, Keith Pauley of Wayne, W.Va.; four sisters, Lynnedda Watts (George) of White House, Tenn., Donna Smith, Debbie Blanchard (Brad) and Katrina Reeves (Lee), all of Wayne, W.Va.; five brothers, Junior Adams (Rose) and Dale Adams (Betty), all of Wayne, W.Va., Arnold Adams of East Lynn, W.Va., Glen Adams (Stephanie) of Wooster, Ohio, and Morris Adams of Ashville, N.C.; a granddaughter, Kelsey Runyon; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with the Rev. George Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home.
