On Thursday, August 22, 2019, VETINA BAYLOUS, of Salt Rock, W.Va., was called home at the young age of 56. The ones closest to her will always remember her beautiful smile, her intoxicating laugh and the sarcastic, witty attitude she went through her life with. Vetina went to school at Barboursville High School and then went on to study at Huntington Junior College. Her greatest asset was her heart. She was the caretaker for her mother, Bernice. Vetina was loved by many; she was a mother figure to all that surrounded her. But the one person who made her whole world worthwhile was her only son, Justin Black. Vetina is survived by her pride and joy, her son Justin, her mother, Bernice Baylous, her only brother, Todd Baylous I, as well as her nieces, Brittany Mitchell, Courtney Baylous, and her nephew, Todd "Rudy" Baylous II (Kyley Baylous). With all the love she gave to her family, they gave her 11 great-nieces and -nephews: Hunter, Gavin, Baylee, Rylee, Briaunna, Aspen, Hayden, Brielle, Kash, Remy and Blakely. Vetina was one of those people whom you met once and were instantly in love with, her energy was something you could never get enough of and she will be missed by so many people whose lives she touched. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019