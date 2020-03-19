|
VICKY LUCILLE COBB RICE, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Paul Kenneth Rice, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Martin Cobb and Betty Pinkerman Gothard. Vicky attended Huntington East High School and Marshall University. She enjoyed working as a secretary at Huntington Federal for 32 years, as she had yet to retire. Survivors include her stepmother, Phyllis Clagg of Milton; a daughter, Michele Baumgard of Bay Village, Ohio; a sister, Patty (Cobb) Gilbert of Granite Falls, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Janette Adkins (Kim); two grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Baumgard; nephews, Albert Ramirez, Ryan J. Adkins (Shelley), Chad K. Adkins (Dalline); niece, Stacy L. Sheffield (Jerry); grand-niece, Felicia Ramirez; grand-nephews, Jake Ramirez, Tanner Sheffield, Jesse and Wyatt Adkins; very special cousin, Jean Massie, Ona, W.Va.; special workmate, Lynn Barcus; and many lifelong friends who supported, loved and laughed with her over the many years. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020