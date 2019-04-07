







VICTORIA ASBURY VAUGHAN, 90, of Huntington, went to be with her family and the Lord on April 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with her niece, Patty Adkins, and Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at the Asbury Cemetery at East Lynn, W.Va. Victoria was born March 1, 1929, in East Lynn, W.Va. She obtained a college-level education and taught school in East Lynn, W.Va., and worked at Asbury's Supermarket in Wayne. She was married to the late Burnie Vaughan, a US Navy Veteran and postal employee, for 61 years. She loved her brothers and sisters and their families. She was the 13th of 14 children of the late Moses and Minnie Davis Asbury. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Lucian and wife Pearl, Elmer, Claude and wife Erma, Hoover and wife Mary, Woodrow and wife Eloise, Tom and wife Leona, Barney and wife Evelyn, Hoover and wife Mary, George and wife Eileen "Peach," Bill, Hartley, Sally and husband Curtis Griffin, Nannie and husband Bernie Crabtree and Pinky Asbury. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Marie Asbury, and a host of nieces and nephews. Many thanks for the family that helped to care and watch over her, the caregivers, Sharon Crislip and Kay Followay, and her neighbors in Westmoreland. Visitation opens at 1 p.m. on April 8, with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home.