VINCENT MURRAY STUNTEBECK, 80, of Ironton, husband of Mary Stewart Stuntebeck, died June 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from US Bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 905 S. 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 2, 2019