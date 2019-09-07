|
VINTON "ARNOLD" EDMONDS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away September 3, 2019, at the Heritage Center. He was born May 31, 1938, in Cabell County, a son of the late Henry and Margaret Mount Edmonds. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Hardesty Edmonds; two sons-in-law, Jerry Mount and Jack Massie Jr.; four brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Massie, Alice (Joe Ketcham) Mount and Freda (Johnny) Hines; one son, Vinton Allen (Erin) Edmonds; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frieda, Hazel, Virgil, Richard and Patty. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019