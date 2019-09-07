The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VINTON EDMONDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINTON "ARNOLD" EDMONDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINTON "ARNOLD" EDMONDS Obituary




VINTON "ARNOLD" EDMONDS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away September 3, 2019, at the Heritage Center. He was born May 31, 1938, in Cabell County, a son of the late Henry and Margaret Mount Edmonds. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Hardesty Edmonds; two sons-in-law, Jerry Mount and Jack Massie Jr.; four brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by three daughters, Teresa Massie, Alice (Joe Ketcham) Mount and Freda (Johnny) Hines; one son, Vinton Allen (Erin) Edmonds; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frieda, Hazel, Virgil, Richard and Patty. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Steve Hinkle. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now