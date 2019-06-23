The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
VIOLET ESTHER ESTEP

VIOLET ESTHER ESTEP, 87, of Barboursville, passed away June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Buddy Muncy. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born October 12, 1931, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Basil and Nellie Davis Mays. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Estep. She is survived by three daughters, Janice Burke Scott of Parkersburg, W.Va., Patricia Ann Adkins of Baltimore, Md., and Linda Estep of Wilmington, N.C.; one son, Donald Estep of Fayetteville, N.C.; one sister, Marilyn Blackburn; and two brothers, Lee Mays and Marvin Mays. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
