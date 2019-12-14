|
VIOLET LEE MAYO went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 12, 2019, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; loving husband and father of her children, Wesley Mayo; daughter, Nellie Jo Nash; and son-in-law, Charles Stephens. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Stephens and Millie Wigginton; son-in-law, Jude Nash; her grandchildren, Charles (Linda) Stephens, Gidget Nash Gue, Todd Nash, Chris (Shara) Stephens, Margeaux (Jeff) Klein, Kelley (Thomas) Smith, J.D. (Ryan) Wigginton, Angie (Greg) Truster, Jennifer (Derek) Cochran, Michelle (Phil) Levesque-Noice; sixteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Huntington for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Black at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019