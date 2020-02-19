|
VIRGIE MARY McARTHUR, born in 1933, passed away on February 11, 2020. She had recently traveled to Summerville, S.C., to visit her children and grandchildren. Virgie was hospitalized at Summerville Medical Hospital and passed there, surrounded by her loving children, Samuel McArthur and Kelly McArthur, Kevin McArthur and Julie McArthur, Debra and Marvin Mays, Peggy Skaggs and Karl Skaggs. Also Virgie is survived by two sisters, Sharon Adkins and Freda Alexander of Barboursville, W.Va.; and a brother, Hugh Merritt and family of Wayne, W.Va. Virgie was born into a large family of 12 children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent the last 45 years worshiping Jehovah her beloved God. Thanks to the many friends and family for all the love and support. She could not have done it without all your kindness and support. Special note to Gary McClelland and his wonderful wife Doris for the many years they served Jehovah and the congregation. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Norway Avenue, Huntington, W.Va., with Gary McClelland officiating.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020