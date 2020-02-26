|
VIRGIE TIPTON (nee Rice), 86, of Avon, Ohio, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Avon Oaks Nursing Home, Avon, after 16 years with Alzheimer's. She was born March 22, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va. She lived most of her life in West Virginia, but has lived in Avon for the past 4 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova in Kenova, W.Va. She was employed at the Hamer Lumber Company and the Plum Creek Lumber in Kenova, W.Va., the TODCO Company in Maryville, Tenn., and at JC Penney in Vero Beach, Florida. She is survived by her son, Bobby (Maribeth) Tipton; sister, Diana (James) Williams; sisters-in-law, Violet Rice, Janet Scarberry, Deborah Tipton and Margaret Rice; several much-loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby "Bob" Tipton, parents, Floyd and Esper Rice, and siblings, Floyd Rice, Kathleen Ransom, Robert "Bobby Lee" Rice, Phyllis Rice, James "Jim" Rice and Jean Canterbury. Arrangements will be announced at a later date and are being handled by Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, Ohio. The family wishes to send very special thanks to the Porter Pavilion of Avon Oaks Nursing Home, Avon, and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care at the end of Virgie's life.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020