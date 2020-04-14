Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGIL WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGIL CROOKS WALLACE

Send Flowers
VIRGIL CROOKS WALLACE Obituary

VIRGIL CROOKS WALLACE, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Patty Frasher Wallace, died April 11 at home. He worked in road construction management and home building and developing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisa United Methodist Church Building Fund, 816 Pine Hill Road, Louisa 41230 or to Community Hospice, Ashland. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -