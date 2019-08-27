|
VIRGINIA A. NAPIER, 84, of Lavalette, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born July 19, 1935, a daughter of the late Mark Preston and Nannie Jane Spurlock Meddings. She was a faithful member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church at Lavalette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas Allen Napier; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Linda Meddings; sister Barbara Stephens; and granddaughter-in-law Amy Combs. Survivors include three daughters, Jane (Lee Roy) Mills of Wayne, W.Va., Sharon (Bert) Combs of Lavalette, W.Va., and Terri (Ron) Ross of Wayne; three sons, Dennis (Tancy) Napier of Lavalette, W.Va., Mark (Jewel) Napier of Wayne, and Tommy (Stacy) Napier of Carter City, Ky.; 16 grandchildren, Lisa (Gene) Bell, Lori Mills, Michelle (Jason) Leaor, Christopher Combs, Denise (Tim) Nichols, Brian Napier, Brandon (Lena) Smith, Brittany Smith (Danny Reynolds), Shawn (Sinat) Napier, Aaron (Jennifer) Napier, Alex (Jacklyn) Napier, Ben (Carri) Napier, Jacob Napier, Amber Napier, Josh (Amanda) Ross and Jared Ross; 21 great-grandchildren, James (Michaela) Bell, Ashlee Bell, Emily Leaor, Andrew Combs, Brooke (Tim) Hall, Nick Adkins, Dixie Nichols, Timmy Nichols, Allyson Napier, Alexis Napier, Bradley Napier, Zoe Napier, Cassidy Smith, Eli Reynolds, Sophie Nhoel, Braylon Napier, Alexas Napier, Gavin Napier, Trinity Ross, Zakari Ross and Skylar Ross; two great-great-grandchildren, Ashtride Hall and Piper Napier; one sister, Jean (Ray) Mills of Lavalette; one brother, Roger (Nancy) Meddings of Marion, Ohio; one brother-in-law, Adolphis Stephens of Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Ray Williamson and Brother Phillip Williamson. Burial in the Napier Family Cemetery, Wayne. The family would like to express thanks to Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care of our mother, as well as, St. Mary's Medical Center, Open Heart ICU Staff for their excellent care.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019