Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
Ona, WV
View Map
VIRGINIA ANNABEL SCARBERRY, 92, of Ona, W.Va., left this life assignment early Tuesday. Ginny would like you to know that her work here is done. She received a call with an offer not to be refused, for an appointment from which she won't be returning. This assignment included a huge sign on bonus, a reunion with friends and family she has not seen in a long time. Job security is 110 percent. Ginny's new mission is with her maker, in a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her hearts content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left instructions for her family to celebrate her previous mission here, which is now complete. Low adherence to these instructions will not be tolerated. Ginny was born in December of 1926 to parents, Walter and Amy (Peyton) Rolfe. She met this handsome, squint-eyed sailor, James Larry Scarberry, while working at Armstrong Factory in Huntington, W.Va., they were married on June 30, 1946. This union resulted in four children: Karen Sue, Norma Jean (Jeannie), James Larry Jr. (Jimmy) and Ronald Wayne (Ronnie). She was preceded in passing by her parents, siblings, her son Jimmy, as well as many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind three children: Karen Cimilluca (fiancé Bill Hughes), Jeannie (David) Housholder, Ronnie (Jennifer) Scarberry, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Grandchildren are: from Karen - Amy (Jack) Ingles, Allison Turkezer, Ashley Scott; from Jeannie - Alicia (Jeremy) Gerzetich and Kenneth (Michael Penrod) Housholder; from Jimmy - Kaleb Scarberry, Jamil Scarberry, Aslan Schue, Crystal Peyton and Daniel Scarberry; from Ronnie - Christopher Scarberry, Dustin Scarberry and Jessica Scarberry. Also left behind is special friend, Gladys Thompson, and several nieces and nephews. You are invited to join us in celebration of Ginny's life. Visitation hours and service will be at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 118 Bethesda Drive, Ona, WV 25545. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Bronson Clark officiation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
