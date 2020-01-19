|
|
VIRGINIA DARE MILLER CAMPBELL, 99, of Barboursville, passed away at Wyngate Senior Living. She made this world a better and more beautiful place from November 16, 1920, to January 17, 2020. To her two children and their spouses, Bob and Annette Campbell and Pam and Keith Jones, she was Mom. To her grandchildren, Alison Campbell, Sassa Wilkes, Virginia "Ginny" Campbell, Anna Campbell and McKenna Jones; and her great-grandchildren, Max Nibert and Victor Hinkel, she was lovingly called Moggle. And to the countless others who were lucky enough to know and love her, she was Judy. Whatever name you knew her as, she was undoubtedly one of the brightest and warmest lights in your life. Judy was born in Brooks, W.Va., to Walter and Bonnie Sue Chalfant Miller, and was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-six years, Don E. Campbell. After retiring as a benefits coordinator, she loved to spend time gardening and bird-watching, and had a particular fondness for "redbirds." Judy was a member of Elmwood Baptist Church and a woman of unshakable faith who read the Bible in its entirety every year until it was covered in notes and highlights. She followed closely to the teachings of Christ, and treated everyone she met with kindness, love and respect. Thank you to the staff at Wyngate for the kindness and care you gave to Judy. In lieu of flowers, please take your family to dinner and hold your loved ones tight. Show extra kindness to those who are struggling or who are different from you. Greet every visitor with a warm smile and "collect hugs" like Judy did, and say hello to her when you see a cardinal. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville by Rev. Rick Glass. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020