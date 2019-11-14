|
VIRGINIA "GINNY" I. ROWSEY, 90, of Milton, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the wife of Richard Rowsey, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Max and Carl Breedlove, and one sister, Maurine McKimmey. Ginny is survived by three children, Beverly Dalu and husband Frank, Michael Rowsey and wife Susan, and Joan Ianiero and husband Bill; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was one of seven children born to the late Bertie and Lavie Breedlove and is also survived by sisters, Sybil Edwards, JoAnn Stephens, and brother, Jerry Breedlove. She was a passionate reader, gardener and crafter. Ginny's love for God and His Word was evidenced throughout her whole life. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, with Pastor Nathan Jude officiating at White Chapel Mausoleum in Barboursville, W.Va., followed by a meal at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ona, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or her church, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudges Creek, Ona, WV 25545. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019