VIRGINIA L. RITTER, 91, of Huntington, died October 12, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A memorial service will be held by Pastor Kevin L. Mackey at 2 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Virginia was born August 15, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence Huff and Myrtle Huff King. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond King; her beloved husband, Don M. Ritter, the love of her life who died August 29, 1979; brother, Charles Huff; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Vernatte and Carroll Vernatte; sister, Alice V. Raney; niece, Judy Tatum; stepson and his wife, Frederick and Judith Ritter; and a special nephew, William R. Ritter Jr. Mrs. Ritter was a lifelong resident of Huntington, West Virginia, and a longtime member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She is survived by stepson, Jack H. Ritter; step-granddaughter, Katherine Ritter Konopka; step-grandsons, Frederick Ritter, Kenneth Ritter and Craig Ritter; special niece, Sue Callebs; nephew, David Huff; great-nieces, Emily Spurlock and Lori Huff; great-nephews, Samuel Huff and Bryan Tatum; nephews, Mark D. Vance, Ronald R. Vance and Charles D. Ritter; special friends, Judy Eblin and Sandy Deppner Wright. Mrs. Ritter wished to express her genuine appreciation to the Ritter family for their love and support over the years. It is suggested memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a . Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019