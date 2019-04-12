|
VIRGINIA LEE BOWEN, 68, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Burial will follow. She was a dispatcher for the cable company. She is survived by her husband, Larry Bowen; children, Sonya, Kandi, Larry Jr. and Kim; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Basenback. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019