







VIRGINIA M. "GINNY" WAGONER, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence after a long battle with cancer. She was born September 27, 1931, in Gallia County, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer R. Vaught and Roma Vaught Northup. She was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School, Class of 1949. She was employed with the Kroger Company in Huntington, W.Va., for several years and later with the C&O Railroad until her retirement. Ginny was a member of First Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, and also a member of the Huntington Garden Club. She is survived by one son, Eric Wagoner of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, Evelyn Belville of Columbus, Ohio, Leahanna (Jim) Allen and Shirley (Hugh) Graham, both of Gallipolis, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Carma Briggs and Helen Wagoner, both of Patriot, Ohio; and several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Wagoner, on November 30, 2010; a son, Gary Wagoner; a brother, Russel Vaught; and stepfather, Ross Northup. Ginny will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.