







VIRGINIA RUTH KING, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church by Pastor Patrick Elliott. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Virginia was born on August 31, 1930, in Huntington, to the late Thomas Edward and Mary Louise Kennedy Whaley. She graduated from Vinson High School in 1948 and married her husband, William Asa King, on January 12, 1951. She was a homemaker for most of her girls' young life and made extra money by being a hairstylist to her neighbors, family members and friends. She also worked part time at Felix's, the neighborhood grocery store. When her girls were nearly grown, she accepted a job as an EKG technician at Cabell Huntington Hospital, from which she retired after 20 years of service. She fiercely loved her family and was a great role model to her children and grandchildren. She taught them the love of the Lord and was very active in the church. She was a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school teacher and served on the hospitality committee at Westmoreland Baptist Church for many years. She was a charter member at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday school class and her friends in that class. She especially enjoyed the monthly birthday lunches. When she was younger and healthier, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cooking. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and eating out. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Asa King; two sisters, Linda Jo Whaley and Helen Jean Perry; and a brother, Frank Westley Whaley. She is survived by one sister, Judith Ann Baise (Dick), and sister-in-law, Pansy Shy Whaley; two daughters, Lori Lynn King and Beth Danielle King; grandchildren, Joseph Mark King (Gina) and Nathan Thomas Butcher (Maggie); great-grandchildren, William Nathan Butcher, Camila Grace King, Bradley Elizabeth Butcher and Carmen Virginia King; one surviving cousin, Patricia Russell; and several nieces, nephews and special friends. Contributions may be made to Spring Valley Freedom Baptist, 1600 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25704, or to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 1, 2019