|
|
VIVIAN ELLIOTT BELL, 88, of Huntington, widow of Dr. William Bell, passed away on March 9, 2020, after a short illness, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Woodlands Retirement Community with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. She was the daughter of Edward W. Elliott and Mary Ruth Barbour. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Marsha Riggs Neubecker, Suzan Riggs, Cynthia Riggs, and a sister, June Elliott McGrath. Survivors include a daughter, LuAnn Riggs Elkins of Lexington, Ky.; two stepsons, David (Ruth) Bell and Steven Bell; three grandsons, Ryan (Holly) Pennywitt, Adam (Kellie) Elkins and Tim Elkins; and a great-grandson, Elijah Elkins. She also leaves behind a niece and nephew, Marilyn Derochemont and Mark Ward, as well as several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was a 1949 graduate of Huntington High School and attended Huntington College of Business. She began her career as a telephone operator at the Huntington Store and was later a dental assistant for many years. In 1949, she married Marlin Riggs and they had four daughters. She was a member of the Greenbrier Heights Garden Club. In addition to gardening, she enjoyed writing poetry, bird watching and playing with her dogs. During her marriage to Dr. Bell, they enjoyed traveling and shared many special memories with their children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Little Victories Animal Shelter. Friends may leave condolences at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020